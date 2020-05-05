'The Conners': Lecy Goranson Previews Becky's Messy Marriage Dilemma (VIDEO)

If life for The Conners suddenly became uncomplicated and everything worked out perfectly, well, that would make for a pretty boring TV series, right? Thankfully, there's no shortage of drama or high stakes in the Season 2 finale of the Roseanne spinoff, which just so happens to be the highest-rated primetime comedy on ABC.

And in the finale, "Bridge Over Trouble Conners," the family faces plenty of turmoil, from Conners sibling Darlene (Sara Gilbert) trying to figure out her future with boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) to the bank foreclosing on the Conners' home, which forces patriarch Dan (John Goodman) to his wits' end trying to solve that problem.

Then there's the other Conners sibling Becky (Lecy Goranson), who is raising her infant child alone since father Emilio (Rene Rosado) was sent back to Mexico in an ISIS raid in the first season finale. Should she consider marrying Emilio to get him back in the U.S. for some help with raising their child?

To find out more about that storyline and the rest of the finale, TV Insider chatted with Goranson for a preview of the season finale. Check it out in the video above!

