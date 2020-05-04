An 'Extra Hot' Reunion for 'Too Hot to Handle' Is Coming to Netflix

Netflix's latest reality dating phenomenon, Too Hot To Handle, is poised to make its return on the streaming platform with a reunion launching Friday, May 8.

Premiering at 12:01 a.m. PT, the special, Too Hot to Handle Extra Hot: The Reunion, will be hosted by narrator Desiree Burch and gives fans an inside look at the singles' lives following their time filming the show.

See Also David Birtwistle Proves Good Guys Can Also Be 'Too Hot to Handle' (VIDEO) The Netflix reality star explains how he's using his social media powers for good. Plus: Who is the British heartthrob crushing on?

Among some of the highlights fans can look forward to are: frisky banter, a series of spicy games, as well as updates on where they all are right now. Filmed with social distancing in mind, the reunion is being filmed via video chat, similar to Netflix's Tiger King reunion hosted by Joel McHale.

For those who have yet to watch the reality series, the setup consisted of 10 singles on an island together with one very specific rule: no hooking up or sexual activity of any kind. Over the course of a month, they had to abstain from any kind of physical pleasure, including kissing or self-gratification, in order to win the $100,000 top prize.

Of course, with a rule like this applied to a group of commitment-phobes, the challenge was a bit more difficult than it would be for most.

You won't want to miss the exciting reunion, mark your calendars and don't miss its arrival later this week on Netflix.

Too Hot to Handle Extra Hot: The Reunion, Special Premieres, Friday, May 8, Netflix