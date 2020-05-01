David Birtwistle Proves Good Guys Can Also Be 'Too Hot to Handle' (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflix's Too Hot to Handle Season 1.]
Listen up, reality studs. Just because you're jacked and genetically blessed, that is no excuse for being a jerk (cough cough, Ed from The Circle). Just look at David Birtwistle.
The London-based personal trainer and founder of the performance-coaching outlet Endeavour Life broke out as an early fan favorite on Netflix's abstinence-meets-Bachelor in Paradise hoot Too Hot to Handle, not just because of his Superman-esque chest or Tom Holland-like charm. Birtwistle showed enormous heart (in addition to a ton of skin) and—the rarest of all assets exposed on dating competition shows—humility when he stepped aside so castmate Sharron Townsend could explore a relationship with their mutual attraction, Rhonda Paul. And while the pair didn't make it to happily ever after, we'll always have that class act by Birtwistle to look back on.
Now, with the world on lockdown and viewers buzzing about the series on social media, Birtwistle is once again doing what he can for others by posting at-home workouts on his Instagram and coaching sessions on his YouTube channel for folks looking to keep after it in isolation. Just be warned: He may make it look easy, but these workouts will make you beg for mercy.
So where does all of this altruism come from? We checked in with the upbeat fitness and nutrition expert to find out, as well as grill him on his fondness for not wearing clothes, how the show has changed his dating ways, and who is too hot for him. Hint: She would be nuts to keep him in the Friends zone.
Too Hot to Handle, Season 1, Now Streaming, Netflix