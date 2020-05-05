'LA Phil 100' Celebrates the Landmark Orchestra With 3 Renowned Conductors

Recorded at Walt Disney Concert Hall on October 24, 2019, the 100th anniversary of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s first performance, this Great Performances birthday celebration spotlights the lasting legacies of three music directors for the renowned orchestra. Current Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel conducts with former Music Directors Zubin Mehta and Esa-Pekka Salonen.

Great Performances: LA Phil 100 premieres Friday, May 8 on PBS. Conductor Emeritus Zubin Mehta (1962-1978) leads Wagner’s “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg” overture and Ravel’s “La Valse,” with Conductor Laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen (1992-2009) leading Polish composer Witold Lutosławski’s Symphony No. 4.

Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel (2009-present) conducts a suite from Stravinsky’s “The Firebird.” All three conductors join forces for the finale, the world premiere of “From Space I Saw Earth” by Daníel Bjarnason.

Great Performances: LA Phil 100, Premiere, Friday, May 8, 9:30/8:30c, PBS (Check your local listings)