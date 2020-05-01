Mark Duplass Gives the Morgans a Hotel Room Tip in 'Friday Night In' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

It's the end of the week which means it's time to get ready for a new installment of AMC's at-home talk show, Friday Night In with the Morgans.

Hosts and spouses Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan welcome a fresh set of guests virtually into their living room in rural New York, as they too learn to adjust to a new day-to-day normal. In the May 1 episode, the Morgans are chatting with four guests.

Fear the Walking Dead's Colman Domingo, husband-and-wife duo Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Room 104) and Katie Aselton (The League), along with Hilarie's friend, community organizer Kate Kortbus are in this week's spotlight. And we have your first look at the action with an exclusive clip, above.

In a brief moment from the episode, Jeffrey addresses Duplass and Aselton, quipping, "You guys have been together for 19 years, are you gonna make it to 20?"

Hilarie chimes in next, joking, "How long can you two handle quarantine?" To which Duplass and Aselton have an interesting answer.

"We will give you one little piece of unsolicited advice that has really kept our marriage afloat at this point," Duplass teases. "We have created something in our home that we like to call 'hotel night.'" Learn what this means in the clip above and don't miss out on the full episode this Friday, May 1 on AMC.

