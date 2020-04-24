Sneak Peek at a 'Walking Dead' Reunion on 'Friday Night in With the Morgans' (VIDEO)

It's a Walking Dead reunion as stars from the AMC series' universe get together in the latest Friday Night in With the Morgans and we have your exclusive first look.

Joining hosts and spouses Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan in the April 24 episode are TWD's Sarah Wayne Callies and Michael Cudlitz, along with the Morgans' friend and local farmer Ed Hackett. They all discuss the struggles of homeschooling their kids, as they continue to learn outside of the classroom.

Jeffrey kicks things off by talking about his 10-year-old son Gus' Zoom class. He notes that homeschooling can be summed up as, "Here, talk to your school for five seconds on Zoom and then they throw it at the parents and we have to do it and it's been an experience. The math is already way over my head at a fourth grade level."

Wayne Callies agrees with his sentiments, letting out a sigh and chiming in, "I mean, I'll be honest, I looked at my husband who used to be a teacher and I said, 'I really will support you in this, and by support you I mean I'll cook every meal.'"

Cudlitz calls the situation for what it is and jokes, "Sarah's like, 'I'll make sure I'm really quiet while you're teaching the kids.'"

Things take an emotional turn though when Jeffrey gushes about how his son has adapted in these uncertain times. "I think Gus has been remarkable through this," he says, as wife Hilarie adds, "He's a third adult in the house."

See the the emotional moment in the clip above, along with Hackett's take on the situation as a parent of grown children.

Friday Night in With the Morgans, Fridays, 10/9c, AMC