'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Star Skylar Astin on Zax's Future (VIDEO)

Will the season finale of NBC's freshman dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist finally reveal if twentysomething techie Zoey (Jane Levy) ends up with dreamy Simon (John Clarence Stewart) or her BFF, Max (Skylar Astin)? Can Zoey's PSP-suffering father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher), miraculously recover from his neurological disorder or is his time coming to an end? And what will Max do now that he was fired from tech firm SPRQ Point?

With the show's first season coming to an end on Sunday, we checked in with Astin for a taste of what's to come, if 'Zax' (the shipper name for Max and Zoey) will get together and about the episode's nearly seven-minute musical number. Watch the video interview above.

And if you need some upbeat music in your life these days (who doesn't, right?), check out Astin's Instagram account . He's regularly posting solo videos of himself singing a great mix of songs as well as a series of duets with Broadway star Shoshana Bean with the hashtag #JRB3.

