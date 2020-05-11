What to Expect From the 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Interactive Special

Move over, Black Mirror, and make room for the purple backpack! Nearly 18 months since ending their Emmy-nominated run, former cult member Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) and Co. are back for an interactive adventure.

Much like the sci-fi anthology's "Bandersnatch" episode, the Unbreakable special offers various options as Kimmy — now a young adult novelist — prepares to wed Frederick Windsor (Daniel Radcliffe), a simple-minded heir to the throne of England.

"Despite him being very stupid, he does have a good heart and you see why they are so suited for each other," Radcliffe says. Throughout the special, viewers can use their remotes to pick onscreen prompts to alter plots involving Kimmy’s BFF turned action star Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), his agent Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and even Kimmy's former captor (Jon Hamm).

But no matter what twist you pick, each one is a much-needed hoot. Says cocreator Tina Fey, "I hope Kimmy's optimism, combined with this fun new format, can provide a joyful distraction to everyone's stressful home life right now."

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Special Episode, Tuesday, May 12, Netflix

