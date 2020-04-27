First Look at Netflix’s ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Interactive Movie (PHOTOS)

Netflix has unveiled its first look at the highly anticipated Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive movie, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend.

Set to premiere Tuesday, May 12, the special sees Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), Lillian (Carol Kane) and more return for hilarious hijinks. And as you might gather from the title, Kimmy will set off on her biggest adventure yet as she takes on three states, explosions and a dancing hamburger.

Viewers will get to decide how the story unfolds as fans are dealt various scenarios, à la Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Can you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plans and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or, will you accidentally start a war against robots? Find out by checking out the interactive special.

Along with the premiere date, Netflix also unveiled a slew of sneak peek photos and the first teaser for the special program. Created by 30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s beloved cast returns alongside some new faces.

Among the stars set to appear in the special are Kemper, Burgess, Krakowski, Kane, Daniel Radcliffe, Hamm, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, and Johnny Knoxville.

Fey and Carlock, who wrote and executive produced the series, are executive producing once again alongside Jeff Richmond, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, and David Miner. Catch a sneak peek at the fun to come in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend with the trailer and photos below.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, Interactive Movie Premiere, Tuesday, May 12, Netflix