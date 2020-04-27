First Look at Netflix’s ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Interactive Movie (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Unbreakable Kimmy schmidt
Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

 More

Netflix has unveiled its first look at the highly anticipated Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive movie, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend.

Set to premiere Tuesday, May 12, the special sees Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), Lillian (Carol Kane) and more return for hilarious hijinks. And as you might gather from the title, Kimmy will set off on her biggest adventure yet as she takes on three states, explosions and a dancing hamburger.

Viewers will get to decide how the story unfolds as fans are dealt various scenarios, à la Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Can you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plans and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or, will you accidentally start a war against robots? Find out by checking out the interactive special.

7 Comedies to Binge as a Distraction During Self-Isolation (PHOTOS)
Related

7 Comedies to Binge as a Distraction During Self-Isolation (PHOTOS)

Along with the premiere date, Netflix also unveiled a slew of sneak peek photos and the first teaser for the special program. Created by 30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s beloved cast returns alongside some new faces.

Among the stars set to appear in the special are Kemper, Burgess, Krakowski, Kane, Daniel Radcliffe, Hamm, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, and Johnny Knoxville.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

(Credit: Netflix)

Fey and Carlock, who wrote and executive produced the series, are executive producing once again alongside Jeff Richmond, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, and David Miner. Catch a sneak peek at the fun to come in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend with the trailer and photos below.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, Interactive Movie Premiere, Tuesday, May 12, Netflix

Ellie Kemper in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Netflix

Kimmy’s (Ellie Kemper) the picture of success as she works in-flight.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess
Netflix

Titus (Tituss Burgess) gives Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) a baffled look.

Cyndee (Sara Chase) and Lillian (Carol Kane) share a tropical drink in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Cyndee Lillian
Netflix

Cyndee (Sara Chase) and Lillian (Carol Kane) share a tropical drink.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Jon Hamm
Netflix

Kimmy meets with the Reverend (Jon Hamm) as a prison guard (played by Jack McBrayer) stands by.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Ellie Kemper
Netflix

Kimmy looks nervous during a bike ride with Titus.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Carol Kane

Ellie Kemper

Jane Krakowski

Robert Carlock

Tina Fey

Tituss Burgess

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings and Micah Rahn-Tiemeyer on Jeopardy
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Micah Rahn-Tiemeyer Explains ‘Heartbreaking’ Final Jeopardy Error
Sam Heughan of 'Outlander,' Samantha Morton and Minnie Driver of 'Serpent Queen,' and Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise of 'Three Women' at TCA 2024
2
Sam Heughan, Shailene Woodley & More Starz Faves Strike a Pose in Our Studio
Montana Jordan and Emily Osment for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
3
‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Stars Tease ‘Young Sheldon’ Crossover in Premiere
Donald Trump with ear patch giving speech at the RNC
4
Donald Trump Talks Assassination Attempt at Republican National Convention: ‘I Had God on My Side’
Ron Carlivati and the 'Days of Our Lives' cast
5
Ron Carlivati Addresses ‘Days of Our Lives’ Exit & Thanks Fans for Their ‘Passion’