‘Name That Tune’ Host Jane Krakowski On Season 2’s Celebrity Contestants (VIDEO)

For the second season of Fox‘s revival of the iconic game show Name That Tune, emcee Jane Krakowski and bandleader Randy Jackson once again welcome everyday folks trying to go home with an abundance of cash and prizes by guessing songs from pretty much every genre.

One change this year, however, is that the show has added familiar faces—stars from film, TV, music, and sports face off against one another. “The celebrities came all the way to Ireland [where Season 2 was shot], and they really put themselves on the line,” Krakowski says.

Those celebs include singer JoJo and TV personality Kelly Osbourne, who both appeared in the season premiere, as well as still-to-come contestants such as Krakowski’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess (she teases that they sing a song together during his episode), the Spice Girls’ Mel B and The Facts of Life alum Kim Fields.

And while there’s a lot of laughs, trash talk, and the occasional tune that even Krakowski can’t help but belt out, don’t be surprised if you also find yourself reaching for the tissues this season since the celebrities are playing for a charity of their choosing. “We’re in such rough times right now, crazy times, so it was wonderful to be able to give away that much money to charities that meant so much to each individual celebrity,” she says.

