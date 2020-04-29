CBS Reschedules 'The Amazing Race' Season 32, Adds 2 New Competition Series

CBS is shuffling around its schedule for the summer, but you'll still be able to get your reality competition fix — just not with the one you planned on watching.

The network announced Wednesday that it has moved the Season 32 premiere of The Amazing Race, originally set for May 20, to later in 2020. Instead, the comedic game show, Game On!, will debut in its place. And later on in the summer, the reality competition series Tough as Nails will premiere on Wednesday, July 8.

Game On! is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on the BAFTA-winning U.K. series A League of Their Own. It pits two teams of three, with tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski captains, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians, and celebrities, against each other. They'll tackle over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia, and epic field competitions.

Then comes Tough as Nails from The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan and his producing partner Louise Keoghan. This competition series celebrates everyday Americans who work long, hard hours, get their hands dirty to keep their country running, and who wear calluses on their hands as a badge of honor. They'll be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and mental toughness in challenges at real-world job sites.

"These are two timely and entertaining series for summer," Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning and Scheduling, CBS Entertainment, said. "Game On! is funny, unpredictable and feel-good television, and Tough as Nails celebrates the hard-working heroes of America in a uniquely emotional and gritty real-world competition."

Game On!, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 20, 8/7c, CBS

Tough as Nails, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 8, 9/8c, CBS