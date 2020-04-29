'The Bachelor' Looks Back on Most Dramatic Franchise Moments in New Series

The next season of The Bachelorette may have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down production on numerous shows, but you can still get your Bachelor Nation fix this summer.

ABC is giving fans the chance to relive the most dramatic seasons in Bachelor history with The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!, hosted by Chris Harrison and premiering Monday, June 8. The 10 three-hour episodes will take audiences on a journey to look back on the romances and heartbreaks from over 18 years.

Each Monday from Bachelor mansion, Harrison will look back on one of his favorite seasons and highlight some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and romantic moments. Fan-favorite franchise alumni will check in virtually during these weekly retrospectives and share the latest after their final roses.

"The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever! is a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most heartwarming, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor history," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said. "We can't wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane."

Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette was supposed to begin filming on March 13, and while we may not know when it will resume production, it's safe to assume that some moments will probably qualify for a future retrospective.

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!, Premiere, Monday, June 8, 8/7c, ABC