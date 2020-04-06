When Will Clare Crawley's Season of the 'Bachelorette' Resume Filming?

Just as filming was set to begin on Clare Crawley’s Season 16 of The Bachelorette, production was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. And it looks like she’ll have to wait a little bit longer to find the love of her life.

In fact, host Chris Harrison revealed to People that they do not have a set return date and will have to wait for the all-clear to resume filming, which could take months.

“Until we can do this show and do it safely, we won’t do it. Right now we are just on hold and it’s being postponed,” he explained.

“But we’re all chomping at the bit to get back to it and to have Clare be our Bachelorette.”

And, because all anyone has been able to talk about for the last couple of months is the coronavirus, Clare’s eventual season is definitely going to touch on the impact of the pandemic.

“When we shoot Clare’s season, it’s going to be indicative of what’s happening in the world. Obviously there will be talks of the pandemic and, ‘What were you doing quarantining and who were you with?’ Those are going to be the conversations that we’re going to embrace,” Chris explained.

“And then when you watch Clare’s season, 20 years from now, you’re going to think, ‘What? What were these people doing? Why did they not hug? Why were they scared to embrace?’ And that’s kind of the beauty of this show is it always embraces what’s happening in the real world.”

The 39-year-old was announced as the next leading lady back in March, as was her cast of eligible suitors, but producers put the kibosh on filming on Friday, March 13, along with a number of other ABC productions.

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” the statement said at the time.

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

Despite not having a set return date, Clare will be the next Bachelorette whether it happens next month or in six months!

