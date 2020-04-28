'Paley Front Row' Series to Kick Off With 'Brockmire' Finale Event

After launching [email protected], The Paley Center for Media is unveiling its newest programming, Paley Front Row, TV Insider has your exclusive scoop on the series.

Paley Front Row will include new original events, all available on The Paley Center's YouTube channel. Episodes will feature stars of current shows discussing their work, offering insight and anecdotes sure to excite diehard fans.

The first selection will be IFC's Brockmire: The Final Innings - A Conversation with Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet, diving into the four-season comedy series about a famed Major League Baseball announcer (Hank Azaria) who endures and embarrassing public meltdown after learning of his wife's multiple infidelities.

Azaria and Amanda Peet (Jules James) will participate in the Paley Front Row event moderated by Alan Sepinwall (Rolling Stone). Beginning Monday, May 4 at 12 p.m./11 a.m. c, the conversation will be available for viewing on Paley Center's YouTube channel ahead of Brockmire's series finale airing Wednesday, May 6 on IFC at 10/9c.

"We are looking forward to a great conversation ahead of the series finale of Brockmire and are so excited to be the first conversation featured in this new series of discussions from the Paley Center. The last time Jim Brockmire made a television 'first' he was arrested and not allowed back on the air for a decade," said Azaria, who is also an executive producer on the series.

In addition to Paley Front Row, Paley Center is also revealing that Citi has been named the presenting sponsor of [email protected], which also includes Paley [email protected].

"We're thrilled to have Citi join us as Presenting Sponsor for our [email protected] series, that includes our Paley [email protected] remote education programs, and our exciting new Paley Front Row Series," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're honored that at this challenging time we can bring our entertaining and insightful programming to television fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, and offer important educational resources and classes that are informative and easily accessible for teachers, parents, and students."

Don't miss the Paley Front Row event on May 4 and be sure to catch Paley Center's other [email protected] perks, including their weekly Education and Media Resource Guide, Paley Education @Home.

IFC's Brockmire: The Final Innings - A Conversation with Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet, Monday, May 4, 12/11 c, YouTube

Brockmire, Series Finale, Wednesday, May 6, 10/9c, IFC