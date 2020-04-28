NBC to Air 'The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation' Ahead of Cast Reunion Special

NBC is going all in on their Parks and Recreation celebration Thursday, April 30, as the network announced plans to air The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation ahead of the half-hour scripted special that was revealed last week.

Serving as a lead-in for A Parks and Recreation Special, which will see the cast reunite for a coronavirus-centric installment, The Paley Center Salutes will air at 8/7c on the network. Highlighting some of the show's most memorable moments, the program also reveals behind-the-scenes secrets directly from the cast, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir and Retta.

"There has been an incredible response since we announced the all-new A Parks and Recreation Special and that's truly a tribute to what this show means to people," Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President of Special Programs at NBC Entertainment, said. "It's a testament to the cast and producers that Parks remains such a touchstone and beloved comedy for its millions of fans around the world."

The show, which originally aired from 2009-15 on NBC, celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019, which is when the Paley presentation took place for fans in Los Angeles. This taped special offers a look at the live event that was held last year.

"For seven seasons, television viewers could not get enough of Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson and the rest of the team from the Pawnee, Ind., Parks and Recreation department," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're thrilled to partner with NBC to present this behind-the-scenes look at the revered series."

Along with the aforementioned cast above, various guest stars are also expected to take part in the special following Paley's presentation. Determined to stay connected with her nearest and dearest, Leslie Knope (Poehler) takes center stage in the new scripted special airing after the Paley tribute as she maintains her can-do attitude during the ongoing "stay-at-home" orders amid the current health crisis.

Both NBC's A Parks and Recreation Special and The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation will be available beginning Friday, May 1, on Peacock. Additionally, the Paley tribute will be streamable via On Demand, Hulu and the NBC App.

The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation, Thursday, April 30, 8/7c, NBC

A Parks and Recreation Special, Thursday, April 30, 8:30/7:30c, NBC