'Parks and Recreation' Cast Reuniting for Scripted Special Benefiting Charity

It may not be Tom and Donna's "best day of the year," but for fans of Parks and Recreation, it's a pretty good one because NBC has just announced a one-time, 30-minute scripted special featuring the original cast to benefit Feeding America.

That's right, Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich), and Retta (Donna Meagle), along with a few special guest stars, are reuniting for charity as their beloved Pawnee, Indiana-based characters.

Five years after audiences bid Leslie Knope and friends farewell, they'll be treated to A Parks and Recreation Special on NBC Thursday, April 30 at 8:30/7:30c. The episode will be structured around the ongoing social distancing happening across the globe with Leslie Knope leading the front to stay in touch with her nearest and dearest friends, coworkers and spouse.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," said executive producer Michael Schur. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

Raising funds for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, A Parks and Recreation Special is benefiting food banks to secure the resources needed to serve the most vulnerable members of the community during this difficult time. In the do-gooder spirit of Leslie Knope and pals, this special hopes to inspire viewers to give what they can by visiting feedingamerica.org/parksandrec.

"In such uncertain times, we can't think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. "A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause."

State Farm and Subaru America will make matching donations of $150,000 each, combined with NBCUniversal and, along with the writers, producers, and cast of Parks and Recreation, a total of $500,000 in matching donations will be made through May 21.

Along with being a reunion, A Parks and Recreation Special serves as the first scripted show to air on broadcast that addresses the world's current situation. Don't miss out on the exciting reunion for charity when it airs on NBC this month.

A Parks and Recreation Special, Thursday, April 30, 8:30/7:30c, NBC