'Saturday Night Live' Sets Next Show From Home (VIDEO)

The "at home" versions of Saturday Night Live continue as the NBC sketch comedy series announced Thursday that it would be returning this weekend — Saturday, April 25.

Filming remotely, the cast teased their second episode in this format via a Zoom chat teaser that was posted online. "Welcome back SNL," Colin Jost greeted his fellow cast members as they celebrated from the comfort of their homes.

"The second SNL at home," Kenan Thompson exclaims, before everyone cheers in excitement.

As fans of the series will recall, Saturday Night Live went off air when social distancing began, but they returned with their first "at home" installment on Saturday, April 11 with a special appearance by host Tom Hanks and musical guest Chris Martin.

Without the show's resources, sketches revolved around what cast members were able to access at home and included various timely segments including Larry David as Bernie Sanders shortly after the the democratic candidate dropped from the presidential race.

Below, catch the promo for the show's upcoming episode and don't miss out on Saturday Night Live when it returns this weekend on NBC.

Saturday Night Live, Returns Saturday, April 23, 11:30/10:30c, NBC