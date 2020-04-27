Sunday TV Ratings: 'American Idol' At-Home Shows Take Top Spot in 18-49 Demo

Sunday night was once again divided between primetime television viewers looking for COVID-19 updates from the folks at 60 Minutes, as the newsmagazine came out on top with total viewers (10.73 million). For the 18-49 demo, the top spot goes to ABC's American Idol, which began its live episodes with remote performances (like contestant DeWayne Crocker Jr, above) by the remaining contestants.

In total viewers, Idol lagged slightly behind a double pump of new episodes of the recently canceled God Friended Me with its final two episodes in the series airing at 8 pm and 9 pm hours. In the 10 o'clock hour, ABC's The Rookie came out on top with the 18-49 demo while CBS' NCIS: New Orleans managed to edge out the Nathan Fillion drama for the top spot in total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, April 26, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):