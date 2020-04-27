TV Insider Podcast: 'Once Upon a Time,' 'Battlestar Galactica' & More Bingeable TV

As the "stay at home" orders continue, so does the search for new shows as viewers contemplate their next binge. Not to worry because the TV Insider Podcast has you covered with our Comfort TV picks.

In the latest episode, Senior Writer Damian Holbrook is joined by Associate Editor of TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider contributor Emily Aslanian, along with Editorial Intern Paige Strout. Together, they chatted about the shows they're currently watching, as well as some all-time favorites currently available to stream.

Among the titles discussed in the episode are comedies like New Girl, Better Off Ted, Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 and 30 Rock, along with sci-fi and fantasy dramas like Once Upon a Time and Battlestar Galactica. Find out what brought the staff to these picks and why they're the perfect answer for your stay-at-home needs right now.

You can listen to the podcast below or anywhere you find your podcasts. (Note: When it comes to the sound, take into account that everyone is isolating at home without their usual equipment.)

Free subscription and download to the TV Insider podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, RadioPublic and anywhere you download your favorite podcasts. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram @tvi_podcast. While you're at it, please RATE THE PODCAST on iTunes and feel free to leave comments here of what you'd like to hear more of.