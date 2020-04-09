TV Insider Podcast: 'Nailed It!,' 'What We Do in the Shadows' & More Comfort TV Picks

It's time for another Comfort TV talk with TV Insider Podcast's latest episode as we take a look at titles that are a near-perfect antidote in this ongoing period of self-isolation. While the options for what to watch may seem endless, we're offering a little clarity with staff picks ranging from baking competitions to flat-out comedies.

Podcast host, Senior Writer Damian Holbrook, chatted with West Coast Bureau Chief Jim Halterman and Staff Writer/Producer Meaghan Darwish while safely social distancing. "Coming to you from three corners of the planet," Holbrook says as introductions are made.

In this week's installment of the Comfort TV series there's a bit of a theme as the three colleagues discuss their picks meant to take viewers' minds off of the stressors in their lives. For Holbrook, it's the perfect time for a Mindy Kaling fix with both The Mindy Project and Champions which are available on Hulu.

As for Halterman, he's fond of Netflix's Nailed It! which just dropped a new season of mediocre bakers attempting to achieve impossible confectionery feats in minimal time. He's also a fan of the scripted comedy Kim's Convenience.

And Darwish's choices range from procedural baking competition The Great British Baking Show (streaming on Netflix) to the kooky vampire roommate comedy What We Do in the Shadows (streaming on Hulu). She, along with her coworkers, reveal why these titles are must-watch TV in the current "stay-at-home" era.

You can listen to the podcast below or anywhere you find your podcasts. (Note: When it comes to the sound, take into account that everyone is isolating at home without their usual equipment.)

