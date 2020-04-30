TV Reunions Galore! See 11 Casts Back Together for Quarantine Specials (VIDEO)

To raise money for good causes during the COVID-19 crisis—or simply to raise fans’ spirits—casts of TV shows past and present are reuniting over video chat.

In one of the biggest coups, the stars of Parks and Recreation are banding together for a bonus episode that will air on NBC on April 30. But other TV casts have been convening informally as quarantine and social distancing practices continue.

See Also 20 Free Shows to Start Watching During Self-Quarantine (VIDEO) HBO, Netflix and Apple TV+ are helping out by offering hours of content for free for a limited time.

Scroll down to see videos from these webcam reunions.

The Nanny

Fran Drescher and her fellow Nanny alums participated in a virtual table read of the CBS sitcom’s pilot episode, and Sony Pictures uploaded the footage to YouTube on April 6.

This Is Us



Four stars of the NBC drama—Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Sullivan—appeared in the April 15 installment of the Stars in the House web series, which raises money for The Actors Fund.

High School Musical



“We’re All in This Together,” indeed! The cast of the Disney Channel franchise —minus Zac Efron—reunited for ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong on April 16.

Desperate Housewives



Some of Wisteria Lane’s residents—minus, ahem, Felicity Huffman—came together virtually for a Stars in the House video on April 16, during which the actors participated in a trivia quiz about the ABC dramedy.

Chuck



Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, and the rest of the cast of the NBC spy dramedy reunited for Entertainment Weekly’s virtual table read of the fan-picked episode “Chuck Versus the Beard” on April 17, and even guest stars Brandon Routh, Cedrick Yarbrough, and Diedrich Bader got in on the action.

Frasier



Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and Bebe Neuwirth reminisced about this NBC sitcom in the April 19 episode of Stars in the House. FYI, other installments of the web series feature the reunions of the casts of Taxi, Glee, One Day at a Time, Young Sheldon, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Friday Night Lights



Clear eyes, full hearts, self-quarantine, can’t lose? Adrianne Palicki, Gaius Charles, and Aimee Teegarden joined other alums from this NBC high school football drama for a video chat on April 24 as part of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” initiative.

Schitt’s Creek



The cast of the CBC/Pop comedy, which just wrapped up its six-season run, virtually reunited for Canada’s Stronger Together, Tous ensemble TV special on April 26 in support of the country’s front-line workers.

Melrose Place



The cast of the 1990s Fox primetime soap—Marcia Cross, Heather Locklear, Josie Bissett, and more—will answer fan questions about the series as part of their Stars in the House video on April 28.

Parks and Recreation





The cast of the beloved NBC mockumentary is treating fans to a “30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life” in A Parks and Recreation Special, airing on NBC Thursday, April 30, at 8:30/7:30c and benefitting Feeding America.

Queer as Folk