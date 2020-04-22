'Westworld' Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

Get ready for more twists and turns.

HBO renewed Westworld for Season 4 on Wednesday. It is currently six episodes into its eight-episode third season. More than nine million viewers have tuned in for the premiere across all platforms.

"From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we've thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. "We can't wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next."

The series is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the question of free will, and it has sparked more than a few fan theories about what exactly is happening.

Westworld has won seven Emmys: Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Makeup, Outstanding Hairstyling, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in 2017; and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Thandie Newton, Outstanding Makeup, and Outstanding Hairstyling in 2018.

Season 3 will end on Sunday, May 3, with a one hour and 15-minute finale.

Westworld, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO