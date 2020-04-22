'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Will Likely Happen on Disney+

The Mandalorian Season 2 hasn't even premiered yet, but there's already good news for fans of Baby Yoda... and the rest of characters on the Disney+ series. An official Season 3 renewal hasn't come yet, but it seems all but official.

"We've just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3," a source told Variety. That includes creator Jon Favreau "writing Season 3 for a while" and Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang and the art department working on concepts "for the past few weeks."

Favreau announced on Twitter in December that there would be a second season, coming in the fall. (Disney+ then confirmed the renewal with "Jon has spoken.") Season 1 premiered on November 12, 2019, and it will be just short of a year later that the next season is expected to drop. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger shared in February that they're looking at an October release date. (Production finished in early March, so its release shouldn't be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as is the case with other Disney+ shows.)

But fans won't have to wait that long for new — albeit first season — Mandalorian footage. To celebrate Star Wars Day (May the Fourth), Disney+ is releasing Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode documentary series with interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau. Episodes will be released every Friday.

The Mandalorian, Season 2, October 2020, Disney+