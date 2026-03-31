Joy Behar Stuns ‘The View’ Audience to Silence With Trump Comment

The View cohosts had a very spirited discussion at the top of Tuesday’s (March 31) show when it came to the subject of the controversial military fly-by at MAGA mascot Kid Rock‘s house and Donald Trump‘s revelation that his big East Wing renovation and ballroom at the White House is a “tent” for an underground bunker he’s building.

Guest cohost Whitney Cummings kicked things off on a spicy note by reacting to the Apache helicopter that stopped by Kid Rock’s Tennessee home, saying, “Look, the Apache helicopters are designed for war, and I can think of no one who is at war more with self than a white rapper who is 55 years old and calls himself ‘Kid,’ so I see why they thought it was an emergency.”

Not to be outdone, Joy Behar then quipped, “Why didn’t the helicopter make more noise so it could drown out the music?!”

After Sara Haines then argued that the move was “tone deaf,” considering the gravity of the situation in Iran right now, Behar then chimed in with a comment that stunned the crowd and other cohosts into silence.

“What’s pissing me off is that the Trump family has made over $4 billion since he first took office,” she said. “With a ‘B’ as in b***h,” she added, earning gasps from the crowd that eventually turned into applause.

“Joy Behar, ladies and gentlemen. Joy Behar,” Whoopi Goldberg said in response to the stunned reaction.

Goldberg then offered her own shocker statement when she said, “Did you see the rendition of the library that he’s building?… It looks like a giant penis.”

“I can see that,” Behar agreed. “It’s ironic because he can’t read, as it is.”

Goldberg then brought up the subject of the bunker, even scratching her head over the issue, saying, “The White House is not your building. You can’t just put stuff there. It’s not your house!”

After Sunny Hostin then criticized the look of the place and contrasted it with Barack Obama‘s presidential center in progress, she said, “President Trump will never be the type of president President Obama was. Never. And he lives rent-free in his mind. That stark difference, I think, says it all. Says it all about Kid Rock and the fly-by. It says it all about the bunker being built. Says it all about the library. This is probably a malignant narcissist who only thinks about himself and wants to stamp his name on everything as opposed to doing something for the people.”

Soon after, she wondered aloud, “Why is there a bunker? And are all of the billionaires now, if something bad happens, going to — is the plan that all of them are going under?”

“Of course, it’s like Paradise,” Behar answered.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC