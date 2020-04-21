Chip & Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Announces Preview Event

Chip and Joanna Gaines' joint venture with Discovery Inc. — Magnolia Network — is setting a four-hour preview on the DIY Network for later this month.

On Sunday, April 26 at 5/4c, fans of the Fixer Upper couple can tune-in for Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead which provides a peek at the highly-anticipated Magnolia Network. DIY Network will be rebranded by Discovery Inc. as part of Magnolia's linear launch — DIY is distributed to 50 million homes across the nation, but due to the free preview offerings available in this unprecedented time, the network is available in about 75 million homes.

See Also Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Magnolia Network Launch Date & First Series Magnolia's first-ordered series will follow married couple and musical duo Johnnyswim, as they tour North America with their band.

Initially, Magnolia Network was set to launch on October 4, but that launch will now be delayed due to COVID-19-related production shutdowns. However, the upcoming preview on DIY will give fans a peek at what's to come. "Right now, it's important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time," said the Gaineses in a release.

"With this as our top priority, we've decided to delay Magnolia Network's launch until we can safely resume production. We have an incredible team behind us and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope," they continued. "In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we'll give you a peek into what we've been working on and more of what's to come for this network we're building!"

The preview event kicks off with a look back to the couple's time on Fixer Upper, sharing never-before-seen footage along with candid commentary and previously untold stories about their journey with the HGTV program. Making way for the future, the couple looks ahead in a preview of their new series which will follow the look back at Fixer Upper.

Below, get a peek at the original programming coming to Magnolia Network when it launches:

Growning Floret: Previously announced, this title features Floret Flower Farm — one of the most successful organic flower farms in the country — and follows the founder Erin Benzakein and her team of talented workers as they attempt a risky expansion.

Home on the Road: Another previously announced series, this show follows Amanda Sudano Ramirez and Abner Ramirez, who are known as the music duo JOHNNYSWIM, and their two kids as they tour the country seeking home and community wherever they go.

Bespoke Kitchens: This series travels across the pond to the England-based deVOL Kitchens in which their team design and transforms kitchens and interior spaces for their clients.

Family Dinner: Hosted by Andrew Zimmern, this series sees him visit families across America to explore how cutlural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat, showing all the ways food brings people together.

Restoration Road: Woodworker Clint Harp travels across the country in search of some of the oldest structures still standing today, examining how they were built, restored and given new life by talented craftsmen.

The Fieldhouse: After Justin Bane's NFL dreams were dashed due to injury, he turned to helping others by opening The Fieldhouse gym in Abilene, Texas with his wife Annie. This series takes a look at how they've turned broken dreams into a new inspiring reality.

Super Dad: Comedian, father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus along with his team of builders team up with families that have ambitious ideas for their children ranging from a pirate ship jungle gym to a custom baseball launcher. Together, Taylor and a fellow super dad will get to work on these one-of-a-kind projects.

Home Work: This show follows the journey of Andy and Candis Meredith along with their seven kids as they move out of their 900 square-foot home into a 113-year-old, 20,000 square-foot schoolhouse and work to make it their family's dream home.

The Lost Kitchen: Owned by Erin French, The Lost Kitchen is a historic mill turned restaurant in Freedom, Maine where the population is just over 700. Every year, hundreds of visitors from around the world make reservations by submitting postcards in hopes of experiencing an unforgettable meal.

Inn the Works: Following Lindsey Kurowski and her team, this series will see her aim to restore, renew and polish The Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear, California, a four-acre campground originally constructed in the 1920s that has since fallen on hard times.

Don't miss the special Magnolia Network preview on DIY Network this April 26, and stay tuned for a new launch date when it's announced.