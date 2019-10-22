Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Magnolia Network Launch Date & First Series

Former Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines' new network is almost here!

The couple, who announced their multi-platform media joint venture with Discovery back in April, have announced the 2020 launch date and first series for their Magnolia Network.

The fan favorite couple are calling the network Magnolia, a nod to their design company. Magnolia Network will launch in October 2020.

Magnolia's first-ordered series will be titled Home on the Road, and it follows married singer-songwriters Abner and Amanda Sudano Ramirez. The docuseries will center around the couple's touring band, Johnnyswim.

Six episodes have been ordered and will follow the couple, their kids Joaquin and Luna, and eight of their band and crew members on the tour bus. Each episode will highlight their stops along the way, as they explore the culture, food, and more.

"Amanda and Abner are magnetic," said the Gaines' in a statement. "Ever since we met them a little over five years ago, we've been drawn to the way they navigate family, community and life on the road. They're not just musicians, they're storytellers, and together, they are a true picture of the relentless pursuit of following a dream and making it a reality. But their dream doesn't stop with them — it's extended to their family and fans and everyone they meet."

"When you're on the road as much as we are, time spent at home starts to feel a lot like vacation. We decided early on that we want to spend as much time together as possible, so when we go on tour, we all go on tour," said the Ramirezes. "We'd be lying if we said the idea of traveling the country with your bandmates, a 4-year-old and a 12-month-old wasn’t a little bit scary, but it’s all we know. No matter what, we're going to make home on the road."

