Everything We Know About Chip & Joanna Gaines' New TV Channel

On Wednesday, April 10, it was revealed that Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are partnering their Magnolia brand with Discovery networks to create a new venture.

That venture will come in the form of a TV channel that will be linear to Discovery's other networks, along with a TV Everywhere app. A streaming service is expected to follow soon after.

Chip and Joanna will serve as chief content officers, while current HGTV President Allison Page will lend her service as president of the new joint venture.

"Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities," Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a joint statement.

"We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together. We believe David Zaslav and the team at Discovery are the perfect partners for this ambitious joint venture, and we know Allison Page is the right person to lead this charge. We're ready to get started and are expectant for all that's ahead."

"Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of Fixer Upper and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them," said Zaslav, CEO, Discovery. "They've got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses – they've built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people's passions."

For now, we're breaking down all the details below from an estimated launch date to the content expected to air on the channel.

When Does the Channel Launch?

As of right now, there is no one particular date, but the venture is planned to launch sometime in the summer of 2020. The channel will take over Discovery Networks' current DIY Network, which airs in more than 52 million U.S. homes.

What Kind of Content Can Fans Expect?

The programming concepts that are being explored will center around community, food, home, garden, wellness, design and entrepreneurial topics. Along with new content, fans can catch the entire library of Fixer Upper on the channel. Their original series debuted on HGTV in 2013 and ended after a four-year run in early 2018.

How to Watch?

As stated above, the channel will be launched in conjunction with a TV Everywhere app that allows viewers to catch content on the go. The app will arrive in summer 2020, as well. Plus, a new OTT product will feature live and VOD content, which will include new short and long-form content inspired by the Gaineses and Magnolia. That service is expected to launch sometime after the app.