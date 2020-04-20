'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Sneak Peek: Jane Fonda Takes the Hot Seat (VIDEO)

As we continue to social distance at home, ABC keeps bringing the entertainment with their star-studded revival of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

In this week's installment, Grace and Frankie's Jane Fonda takes the hot seat as a first-time contestant across from host Jimmy Kimmel, playing to raise money for Fire Drill Fridays, her organization supporting the fight against global warming.

Ahead of the show taking place Wednesday, April 22, we have an exclusive sneak peek at Fonda's introduction to the game show with a special clip. As she and Kimmel enter the stage and take their seats, the late night personality says, "Jane, I still do your workout every afternoon," winning a laugh from Fonda and the crew of onlookers as the show was taped without an audience.

The actress then tells Kimmel, "I'm excited to be here, I've never quite done anything like this." Excited about the first-time nature of Fonda's appearance, Kimmel questions if she's ever done a game show in the past, to which she replies, "Not where money is involved." Ha!

The conversation eventually turns to recalling the old game show What's My Line? before landing on Fonda's charity of choice. Pointing out Fonda's shirt, Kimmel inquires about Fire Drill Fridays, see what Fonda has to say in the clip above for the episode airing this week on ABC. Also on tap for the night: Nikki Glaser continues her winning streak for Rescue the Birds and black-ish star Anthony Anderson plays for The Anderson Family.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Wednesday, April 22, 10/9c, ABC