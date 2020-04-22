Tuesday TV Ratings: 'NCIS' Leads in Viewers, Prince Grammy Special Strong in Key Demo

On a rerun-heavy Tuesday night in primetime television, a re-airing of an NCIS episode dominated the night in total viewers with 7.66 million. But in the 18-49 demo, the CBS two-hour special, Let's Go Crazy: The Grammys Salute to Prince, with stars like Common (above) appearing, grabbed the most eyeballs with a 1.0 rating.

The series finale of Fox's Empire — its season cut short due to production shutdowns — performed well in the 18-49 demo with a 0.8 rating though total viewers fell below 3 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, April 21, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):