Tuesday TV Ratings: 'NCIS' Leads in Viewers, Prince Grammy Special Strong in Key Demo
Let's Go Crazy: The Grammys Salute to Prince
On a rerun-heavy Tuesday night in primetime television, a re-airing of an NCIS episode dominated the night in total viewers with 7.66 million. But in the 18-49 demo, the CBS two-hour special, Let's Go Crazy: The Grammys Salute to Prince, with stars like Common (above) appearing, grabbed the most eyeballs with a 1.0 rating.
The series finale of Fox's Empire — its season cut short due to production shutdowns — performed well in the 18-49 demo with a 0.8 rating though total viewers fell below 3 million viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, April 21, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Ellen’s Game of Games - R (NBC)
|0.8
|4.25
|NCIS – R (CBS)
|0.7
|7.66
|The Conners - R(ABC)
|0.6
|3.80
|The Masked Singer - R (Fox)
|0.5
|2.66
|The Flash (CW)
|0.4
|1.11
|8:30 p.m.
|Bless This Mess - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.47
|9 p.m.
|Let’s Go Crazy – The Grammys Salute to Prince (CBS)
|1.0
|6.49
|Empire – F (Fox)
|0.8
|2.94
|Ellen’s Game of Games - R (NBC)
|0.7
|3.68
|mixed-ish - R (ABC)
|0.4
|1.93
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW)
|0.2
|665,000
|9:30 p.m.
|black-ish – R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.73
|10 p.m.
|New Amsterdam - R (NBC)
|0.4
|2.26
|For Life (ABC)
|0.4
|2.17