Tuesday TV Ratings: 'NCIS' Leads in Viewers, Prince Grammy Special Strong in Key Demo

Jim Halterman
Prince Grammy Tribute
Monty Brinton/CBS

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammys Salute to Prince

On a rerun-heavy Tuesday night in primetime television, a re-airing of an NCIS episode dominated the night in total viewers with 7.66 million. But in the 18-49 demo, the CBS two-hour special, Let's Go Crazy: The Grammys Salute to Prince, with stars like Common (above) appearing, grabbed the most eyeballs with a 1.0 rating.

The series finale of Fox's Empire — its season cut short due to production shutdowns — performed well in the 18-49 demo with a 0.8 rating though total viewers fell below 3 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, April 21, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Ellen’s Game of Games - R (NBC)0.84.25
NCIS – R (CBS)0.77.66
 The Conners  - R(ABC)0.63.80
The Masked Singer - R (Fox)0.52.66
The Flash  (CW)0.41.11
8:30 p.m.Bless This Mess - R (ABC)0.42.47
9 p.m.Let’s Go Crazy – The Grammys Salute to Prince  (CBS)1.06.49
Empire – F (Fox)0.82.94
Ellen’s Game of Games - R  (NBC)0.73.68
mixed-ish - R (ABC)0.41.93
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW)0.2665,000
9:30 p.m.black-ish – R (ABC)0.31.73
10 p.m.New Amsterdam - R  (NBC)0.42.26
For Life (ABC)0.42.17