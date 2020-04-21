'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Sharon Osbourne Loves Frog's Moves (VIDEO)

The Masked Singer's third season is putting smiles on viewers faces as the guessing game of which celebrities are behind the disguises continues.

In a sneak peek at this week's episode, Sharon Osbourne joins the panelist table as a guest alongside vets Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. It would seem The Talk co-host is impressed with Frog's smooth moves as she speaks to the singer and emcee Nick Cannon.

"I just think you are a great showman, and your dance moves are so smooth," Osbourne tells Frog before he starts breaking into some moves on the stage. As fans of the kitschy competition series will recall, Osbourne's daughter Kelly was a contestant in Season 2 as Ladybug.

The moves do something to Osbourne as she propositions Frog, asking, "What are you doing later?" Her question prompts some squeals and laughter from the audience. You can catch the full sneak peek above ahead of tomorrow's episode.

Also joining Osbourne in this season's lineup of guest panelists are Jeff Dye and Jay Pharoah in the upcoming quarterfinals and semi-finals episodes. Dye will appear in the quarterfinals installment on May 6 and Pharoah will swing by the panelist table for the May 13 semi-finals.

