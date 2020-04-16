'Katy Keene' Has Really Handsome Guy Problems in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Guys suck. Well, at least one Guy does... Guy LaMontagne (Luke Cook).

From the moment the fashion designer who has taken up residence in the atelier above Lacy's department store arrived on the Katy Keene scene with his cheekbones and chiseled everything, we knew he was gonna be a problem. Talent, fame and charm? Yeah, no way he wasn't the devil (fun fact: Cook plays Sexy Lucifer on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Still, we can see why Katy (Lucy Hale) wants to work with him, mostly because we can see. The man is foine.

And there may be hope for him yet. But as of now, he's a huge "ugh" as Katy begins her gig as his assistant in this exclusive clip from tonight's episode, "Chapter Nine: Wishin & Hopin." Watching him dash her dreams of being the perfect employee has us wishin' and hopin' that our girl gets out of that "Flowers in the Attic"-looking lair and back downstairs to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) on the quick. After all, if Katy is to0 tied up in the trauma of working for this Cruel Lagerfeld, she's not gonna be able to help Josie (Ashleigh Murray) deal with the hunt for her new Pussycats!

Check out the clip above and tell everyone you know that they should be watching this show for the perfect Comfort TV escape.

Katy Keene, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW.