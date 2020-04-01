TV Insider Podcast: Our Picks for Comfort TV to Watch While Self-Isolating

Life has changed due to the current coronavirus pandemic; people are self-isolating at home, and TV show productions have shut down. But while there might be changes to the current seasons of your favorites, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty for TV fans to enjoy.

Senior Writer Damian Holbrook, Associate Editor Emily Aslanian, and Podcast/Video Manager Lori Perna sat down — while also isolating in their homes — to discuss comfort TV, those uplifting shows that can serve as a great distraction or escape from what's going on in the world.

Maybe now is the perfect time to catch up on something you missed out on in the past. Or maybe you'll use this opportunity to watch a show currently airing you might not have tried out normally. Maybe you'll revisit a childhood favorite!

Listen as they offer their picks across streaming and networks, including Cheers, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Katy Keene, and more. See if they can persuade you to add one — or several — to your list.

You can listen to the podcast below or anywhere you find your podcasts. (Note: When it comes to the sound, take into account that everyone is isolating at home without their usual equipment.)

