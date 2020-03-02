Lauren Lapkus Joins 'Good Girls' in Key Season 3 Role

The drama in NBC's Good Girls may be at an all-time high right now, but it's about to get even better with the addition of a new recurring character.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Lauren Lapkus (Crashing, The Big Bang Theory, Orange Is the New Black) is joining stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman in a "key" Season 3 role. The actress, who is repped by UTA, will portray Phoebe Donnegan, a smart, driven young woman who is a bit on the nerdy side and owns it.

Lapkus isn't set to appear until Episode 8, but we hear she will play a major part in the third season. And consiering what we know about Beth (Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Whitman), it sounds like her character will fit right in. A beta in high school, Phoebe is looking to right the wrongs of her youth and become a full alpha.

What could this mean? Fans will have to wait to find out, but Lapkus joins an already fantastic roster of new recurring stars including Charlyne Yi, Ione Skye, and Jessica Walter. Stay tuned to learn more and catch Good Girls, Sundays on NBC.

Good Girls, Sundays, 10/9c, NBC