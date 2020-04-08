'Schitt's Creek' Cast Shares Heartfelt Farewell Messages (PHOTOS)

Schitt's Creek said goodbye with laughter, tears, and a sweet half hour that honored its relationships and everyone in that small town.

And in honor of the end of the comedy, the stars and creators paid tribute to the show and its fans on social media, with heartfelt messages and behind-the-scenes photos.

Co-creator and star Dan Levy wrote a long farewell alongside a photo from the last day on the Rosebud Motel room set. "Tears are a good thing. It means you care," he shared. "This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years. Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful. Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I'm going to miss the most. We built a family on those sets and it's reassuring to know that time won’t ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know."

He then thanked the fans for watching and encouraging others to as well. "The stories you have shared with me over the years have made me laugh and cry and feel empowered to keep making things that mean something. You’ve taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in profound and inspiring ways, but also the power to change conversations and consequently, change lives," he said. "I know that you all have certainly changed mine."

Prior to the finale airing, co-creator and star Eugene Levy thanked the "BRILLIANT cast & crew, CBC, Pop TV, ITV, and Netflix," adding, "but our biggest, STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART thank you goes to our beloved FANS! Couldn't have done it without you!"

Sarah Levy shared a screenshot of her computer screen, showing everyone watching together from their respective homes. "I've run out of words to describe how proud I am of my family and the wonderful friends I've made along the way," she wrote alongside the photo on Instagram. "I am forever grateful and I love you."

Jennifer Robertson shared a photo from the set on their last day of filming. "I am full of gratitude for these people, and the 6 years of this journey," she wrote.

Emily Hampshire may have shared the most tear-inducing post: a selfie with the key for Room 7. At the end of the finale, Johnny (Eugene Levy) handed it to her and told her the room needed a turndown as they said goodbye.

Tim Rozon, who was last on the show in Season 4, shared his own message of thanks with a behind-the-scenes photo. "Thank you for letting me be your Mutt. Thank you @annefrances for being you and I love this journey for you," he wrote. "Huge love to the rest of this incredible cast and crew."