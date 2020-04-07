SYFY Sets 'Battlestar Galactica' & 'Xena: Warrior Princess' Marathons for April

Syfy is throwing it back with a special slate of programming this April dedicated to fan-favorite titles Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess.

Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless are set to host the month-long event, which will provide viewers with unlimited access to two of TV's most popular sci-fi shows. Along with surprise guest appearances, custom content, binge-worthy catch-ups and more, the marathon will see both shows run in their entirety.

7 of the Best Ships from Sci-Fi TV Shows (PHOTOS) These aren't the ships you may be thinking of, but they're mighty important to the crews of these series.

For the first time ever Syfy is airing all six seasons of Xena: Warrior Princess (134 episodes to be exact) as #ThrowbackThursday marathons beginning every Thursday morning and afternoon starting Thursday, April 16. Lucy Lawless will provide host wraps for the marathons, which will be presented by SYFY Fangrrls. The show is currently available to stream on Syfy.com and NBCU's OneApp.

Meanwhile, Battlestar Galactica will air in its entirety, which includes the 2-part miniseries, all 4 seasons of the Syfy series (76 episodes, plus the movie Razor), and the final movie The Plan in a nonstop 3-day marathon beginning Monday, April 20 at 12 a.m. ET through Thursday, April 23 at 9 a.m. ET.

Star Tricia Helfer will host this section of the April slate, which is presented by SYFY Wire with custom content and special guests. Like Xena, Battlestar Galactica is available to stream now on Syfy.com and NBCU's OneApp.

For those not satisfied by just a binge-fest of the series, Battlestar Galactica fans can also take a deep dive into the show's themes and catch up with the cast and crew with SYFY Wire's Battlestar Galacticast podcast.

The podcast — hosted by Helfer and writer Marc Bernardin — will also be dropping a special episode on Monday, April 20 featuring a cast reunion with stars Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma and more for a live-reading of the pilot episode.

Don't miss out — catch these exciting marathons on Syfy this month.