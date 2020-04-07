'The Conners': Grandma Bev Returns... But Who's Got Airport Pick-Up? (VIDEO)

Family can be, well, challenging at times. And if you're The Conners, the spinoff sitcom to iconic comedy Roseanne, that statement is true tenfold.

So when Grandma Bev (Estelle Parsons) returns in "The Icewoman Cometh", airing tonight at 8/7c on ABC, the clan discusses her impending arrival by trying to decide who should get the unfortunate task of picking her up at the airport. But if they knew she had decided to use her finances to help some of her great-grandchildren, maybe someone would step up quicker!

10 TV Shows Getting a Quarantine Ratings Boost (PHOTOS) TV viewers' self-isolation has done anything but decrease ratings on shows like 'NCIS,' 'This Is Us,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' and 'Station 19.'

Also in the episode, widowed patriarch Dan (John Goodman) is missing his almost-girlfriend, Louise (Katey Sagal). She recently left on a band tour when he couldn't commit to them dating, as he's not completely over losing wife Roseanne. So, to ease his heart, daughter Becky (Lecy Goranson) urges him to go visit her. Will he take her advice... and take a chance on love?

Check out the exclusive clip above when the family argues over that airport pick-up... until a surprising face enters the house.

The Conners, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC.