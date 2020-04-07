'The Misery Index' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Unveils New Trailer (VIDEO)

TBS' wild comedy game show The Misery Index is setting its return date as the network unveiled its Season 2 premiere and trailer.

The series will return with all new episodes beginning Thursday, May 14, at 10:30/9:30c along with host The Good Place's Jameela Jamil and the stars of truTV's Impractical Jokers, Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano. The men of the comedy troupe known as The Tenderloins join contestants as panelists as they decipher some miserable mishaps into "outright hilarity."

In a time when laughs are in such high demand, this game show is sure to bring plenty to the table as contestants play a game inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens. The Misery Index pits two players against each other as they attempt to rate hilarious and miserable real-life experiences that fall on a scale known as "the misery index," which is a ranking created by a team of psychologists.

Among Season 2's highlights are a themed episode including dueling grandmothers, a visit from one of The Tenderloins' family members and a showdown between motherlands.

During the show's 2019 debut, The Misery Index's ratings grew each week, reaching more than 38 million viewers across linear, VOD and digital platforms.

Developed by writer Andy Breckman, along with Ben and Dan Newmark, the series is executive produced by Breckman, the Newmarks, Michael Bloom, Howard Klein and Jack Martin, who serves as the showrunner.

Catch the hilarious trailer for the new season below and don't miss Misery Index when it returns this May on TBS.

The Misery Index, Season 2, Thursday, May 14, 10:30/9:30c, TBS