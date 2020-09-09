'The Misery Index' Sets Return Date at TBS: Watch the Teaser (VIDEO)

Get ready for some laughs this fall because TBS is gifting viewers with brand new episodes of The Misery Index.

Beginning Tuesday, October 20 the guys of truTV's Impractical Jokers – Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano – will join host Jameela Jamil as they help contestants rate miserable experiences on a scale determined by experts. Inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, teams compete against each other to see who can rate the situations presented most accurately.

The show's return will feature themed episodes including a twins-centric battle, a dare to regret as well as a holiday episode with the final round worth $50,000. These episodes are a continuation of the show's second season as The Misery Index was recently renewed for a third at TBS.

The Misery Index has ranked as one of the top 10 cable comedies of 2020 as the first batch of Season 2 episodes aired earlier this year. The news comes following the announcement that The Impractical Jokers at-home spinoff Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party would return for more fun later this year with fresh episodes.

And earlier on Wednesday, September 9, Jokers' Murr teased that filming for Impractical Jokers has begun. "We begin filming Impractical Jokers again TODAY for the first time in 6 months! I'm so excited to see my friends and amazing crew again. I'm less excited to get punished today," he tweeted.

Catch the teaser trailer for The Misery Index below and don't miss the latest episodes when the show returns this October.

The Misery Index, Returns Tuesday, October 20, 10:30/9:30c, TBS