2020 ATX TV Festival Goes Virtual With 'From the Couch!'

The 2020 ATX Television Festival is transitioning to a virtual weekend taking place on June 5 through June 7, as co-founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson unveil "ATX TV... from the Couch!" In a time where adapting to a "new normal" is needed, prospective festival attendees are being given a special opportunity.

"These last few weeks have been incredibly challenging and continue to be full of uncertainties. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis," McFarland and Gipson said in a statement. "Perhaps now more than ever, we believe that TV is a powerful medium for change and empathy."

"We are committed to our mission of fully serving and fostering our community at all times. For this reason, and to ensure the ongoing safety of all, this year we will not be having a physical festival in Austin, but instead we will be celebrating television where we all enjoy it, the couch!

"We are excited to announce that ATX Television Festival Season 9 will be a virtual weekend (June 5-7, 2020) where we can still come together and celebrate our love of TV and its ever evolving forms, especially during times like these. We're calling it 'ATX TV...from the Couch!'" the two added.

"This will be a television experience unlike anything we’ve done before, and we are emboldened by the possibilities we are discussing with our panelists and partners," they continued. "We are confident we can continue to have great conversations, showcase new and old favorite series, and interact with our incredible community...with a lot of fun surprises along the way."

Season 10 of the festival is already slated for June 10-June 13, 2021. Among some of the programs planned for the 2020 festival were reunions for Scrubs, Parenthood, and Cougar Town as well as an Oz retrospective, Justified writers room reunion, and much more.

For more information and to read the full statement released by McFarland and Gipson, check out atxfestival.com.