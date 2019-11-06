ATX TV Festival 2020: 'Parenthood' & 'Justified' Reunions & More

Season 9 of the ATX Television Festival is looking back at a few memorable dramas.

The festival has announced the first wave of programming for the event taking place June 4-7, 2020, in Austin, Texas.

It's time to revisit Parenthood, with a live script reading and panel conversation in celebration of the 10 years that have passed since the series premiere. Creator/executive producer Jason Katims, writer/executive producer David Hudgins, and cast members Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Monica Potter, Erika Christensen, Mae Whitman, and Craig T. Nelson will be in attendance.

There will also be a Justified reunion for the 10th anniversary of its series premiere, as the writers room — creator/executive producer and ATX Advisory Board member Graham Yost and writer/producers Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Benjamin Cavell, Chris Provenzano, Taylor Elmore, VJ Boyd, Ingrid Escajeda, Gary Lennon, and Wendy Calhoun — gather for a conversation about the collaborative process, the enduring partnerships that resulted, and their careers after the modern western.

The festival will also feature a retrospective for Oz, which was HBO's first original one-hour drama when it premiered in 1997. It will take a look at its unique narrative structure and include a conversation with series creator/executive producer Tom Fontana and cast members Lee Tergesen and Dean Winters.

Attendees will be able to check out a screening of the unaired pilot for L.A. Confidential, based on the neo-noir novel by James Ellroy. (It was previously adapted as a feature film in 1997.) The pilot was produced by New Regency, Liongstate, and CBS TV Studios for CBS during the 2018 season and follows three homicide detectives, a female reporter, and a Hollywood actress as they cross paths in 1950s Los Angeles. After the screening, series creator/executive producer Jordan Harper, executive producer Anna Fricke, and executive producer/director Michael Dinner will participate in a Q&A conversation.

ATX has also announced that showrunner/executive producer/director/actor Gloria Calderon Kellett (One Day at a Time), creator/executive producer/director Tanya Saracho (Vida) and Lauren Whitney (President, Television, Spyglass Media Group) have joined its Advisory Board.

"'Excited' is not a strong enough word to describe our feelings on the addition of our new Advisory Board members, Gloria, Tanya, and Lauren," festival co-founders and co-executive directors, Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson, said in a statement. "Each of them has brought and continues to bring a distinct, unique voice and value to ATX, and we cannot wait to work with them on building programming and growing the festival together."

Bingeworthy Hall of Fame: 11 Shows We'll Always Love These series may be over, but they will stream on our devices (and in our hearts) forever.

Calderon Kellett, Saracho, Whitney, and co-showrunner/executive producer Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House) will also be panelists at the festival. Additional participants will be announced at a later date.

For more information, including how to attend, visit the official website.

ATX Television Festival, June 4-7, 2020