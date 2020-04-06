Sunday TV Ratings: Strong Showing for 'ACM Presents: Our Country' Special on CBS

Singing shows performed well on Sunday night's primetime schedule with ABC's American Idol, airing a second installment from Hawaii's Aulani Resort Hotel, leading the pack in the 18-49 demo. With total viewers, news took the lead with CBS' 60 Minutes grabbing the highest number of viewers with 9.85 million.

And, in the 8-10 p.m. block, viewers tuned in for ACM Presents: Our Country on CBS, with at home performances from country stars Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley (above), and more. The special grabbed 7.72 million viewers to come in second for the night in total viewers.

In the 7 pm hour, America's Funniest Home Videos, which usually comes in second to 60 Minutes, showed that audiences are looking for some good laughs, taking the lead in the 18-49 demo with a 1.0 rating (60 Minutes was close behind with a 0.9 rating).

Also, in the 10 p.m. hour, ABC's The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion grabbed not only a season high for the sophomore drama but a series high in total viewers with 5.84 million.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, April 5, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):