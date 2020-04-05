Roselyn Sanchez Visits Hubby Eric Winter in 'The Rookie' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Well at least ABC understands that it's a crime we don'y have more Roselyn Sánchez on our TV screens.

Last seen as the vixen-ish but surprisingly sympathetic Gigi Mendoza on the net's juicy, canceled-too-soon soap Grand Hotel, Sánchez is back (again, too briefly) for a guest spot on The Rookie. And because this is more fun than your usual cop drama, there's a cheeky twist: Her character, journalist Valerie Castillo, is set to butt heads with Sanchez's own off-screen husband, Eric Winter, who plays Officer Tim Bradford. Check out the above exclusive clip of their first interaction from the episode.

Cute, right? “I loved having the opportunity to get to play on screen with my husband and of course favorite actor Eric Winter," says Sánchez, adding that she's been "a big fan" of The Rookie and her time on set did not disappoint.

"Being part of this great ensemble was all I was hoping and expecting to be," she continues. "I appreciate [creator and showrunner] Alexi Hawley and the writers for thinking of me for this fun part that is sure to bring laughs and conflict to the beloved duo of Tim and Lucy (Melissa O'Neill). I hope it’s going to be the first of many interventions from reporter Valerie Castillo to mix things up and cause some trouble,"

Ditto, girl!

The Rookie, Sundays, 10/9c, ABC.