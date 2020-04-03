'In The Dark' Season 2 Trailer: Murphy Faces New Problems... and Max's Return (VIDEO)

Trouble always seems to find Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld) on The CW's In The Dark, but maybe its because this twentysomething has a hard time keeping her life in balance in between the drunken nights, random hookups, and her drug front. In fact, being blind is the least of her problems and that will continue in Season 2, arriving Thursday, April 16.

One of many problems Murphy will face in the new episodes is the fact that she "owes" drug kingpin Nia (Nicki Micheaux) and will have to make good on that debt, which could take over her life and affect her school for guide dogs, Guiding Hope.

In the season opener, Murphy tries her best to avoid Dean (Rich Sommer), who, you may remember, confessed to killing Murphy's best friend, Tyson. Keeping her and friends Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) busy is figuring out how to get out from under Nia's controlling (and somewhat illegal) thumb. In the midst all of this, could the return of fugitive Max (Casey Deidrick) turn things around for Murphy or make it all worse?

On Friday, The CW released a new Season 2 trailer for the upcoming premiere and TV Insider has it exclusively to give you an idea of what we'll see in the new episodes. Check it out above.

In The Dark, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, April 16, 9/8c, The CW