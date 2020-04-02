'Young Sheldon': New Neighbors Freak Out a Worried Sheldon (VIDEO)

You can't choose your family but for young genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), can you choose your neighbors?

On this week's episode of CBS' Young Sheldon, Sheldon sure hopes the answer is "yes" when he realizes that the Coopers' next door neighbors have moved away and a new family could be coming in sooner than later. Of course, we know that Sheldon likes to control as much as he can in his young life so it shouldn't be too hard to sway the "right" family to move in, right?

Also in the episode, Sheldon's twin sister Missy (Raegen Ravord) has to figure out how to navigate things when she's forced to pitch against her boyfriend at their baseball game. The episode also features the return of Jason Alexander as Sheldon's drama teacher, Mr. Lundy.

In the exclusive clip above, courtesy of CBS and Warner Brothers Television, check out Sheldon's reaction when he first finds out he could have new neighbors soon. (Sadly, an orange push-up perished in these scene!)

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS.