‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: The Coopers Reunite With Lance Barber in Behind-the Scenes Video

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Montana Jordan, Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and Lance Barber behind the scenes of 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Courtesy of gmfmwriters via Instagram

What To Know

  • Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is hosting a Cooper family reunion as Lance Barber joins his Young Sheldon costars behind the scenes.
  • See the TV family get silly in a new video featuring Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Zoe Perry.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is gearing up for its midseason return later this February, but in the meantime, the cast is teasing an epic reunion in the latest behind-the-scenes video shared by the series’ writers.

As previously reported, the Young Sheldon spinoff will make way for Lance Barber‘s return as the late George Sr. alongside his former TV family, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Zoe Perry as Mary, and Raegan Revord as Missy. Now, in the latest video, fans are getting a taste of what’s to come as most of the Coopers (sans Iain Armitage‘s Sheldon), gather for filming.

While the Season 2 installment won’t air until this spring, it was teased that Doc Farrow and Rex Linn would also be back to reprise their Young Sheldon roles as Coach Wilkins and Principal Petersen. Meaning there’s sure to be even more exciting first looks, but in the video below, Jordan, Perry, and Revord are feigning annoyance over having to reunite with their TV patriarch, Barber.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (@gmfmwriters)

As seen in the quick clip, the trio sits on a couch together as audio of Abby Lee Miller saying, “And now, I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening, when all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice,” plays over it, with the camera panning to Barber sitting on a separate chair.

“He is risen 🙏,” the account captioned the silly video, which marks the first time the TV family is reuniting onscreen since Barber’s Season 1 appearance on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage': Lance Barber & More 'Young Sheldon' Vets Returning
Related

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage': Lance Barber & More 'Young Sheldon' Vets Returning

As viewers may recall, Barber’s last appearance included a zombie nightmare sequence, bringing into perspective the gravity of George Sr.’s loss. It will be interesting to see how the show continues to incorporate him despite the character having died at the end of Young Sheldon‘s run in early 2024.

Stay tuned for more on the TV family reunion, and don’t miss the fun video above.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Midseason 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, 8/7c, CBS

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Young Sheldon

Lance Barber

Montana Jordan

Raegan Revord

Zoe Perry




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kid Rock and Bad Bunny
1
Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Ratings Revealed for Bad Bunny & Kid Rock
WILL TRENT - “You’re Not That Person Anymore” - In the aftermath of Faith’s deepening entanglement with Malcolm, her undercover work and emotions collide. Meanwhile, Amanda faces an unexpected challenge as Seth and Angie’s next chapter begins to take shape. TUESDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) ERIKA CHRISTENSEN, SCOTT FOLEY
2
‘Will Trent’ Surprise! Angie & Seth’s Impromptu Wedding Ends in Tears
3
‘Jeopardy!’: Andrew He Stuns Fans With Long Hair as He Competes in JIT
4
Detained Delivery Driver in Nancy Guthrie Case Speaks Out
Nancy Guthrie
5
Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect Made ‘Rookie’ Error, Says Expert