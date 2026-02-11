What To Know Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is hosting a Cooper family reunion as Lance Barber joins his Young Sheldon costars behind the scenes.

See the TV family get silly in a new video featuring Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Zoe Perry.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is gearing up for its midseason return later this February, but in the meantime, the cast is teasing an epic reunion in the latest behind-the-scenes video shared by the series’ writers.

As previously reported, the Young Sheldon spinoff will make way for Lance Barber‘s return as the late George Sr. alongside his former TV family, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Zoe Perry as Mary, and Raegan Revord as Missy. Now, in the latest video, fans are getting a taste of what’s to come as most of the Coopers (sans Iain Armitage‘s Sheldon), gather for filming.

While the Season 2 installment won’t air until this spring, it was teased that Doc Farrow and Rex Linn would also be back to reprise their Young Sheldon roles as Coach Wilkins and Principal Petersen. Meaning there’s sure to be even more exciting first looks, but in the video below, Jordan, Perry, and Revord are feigning annoyance over having to reunite with their TV patriarch, Barber.

As seen in the quick clip, the trio sits on a couch together as audio of Abby Lee Miller saying, “And now, I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening, when all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice,” plays over it, with the camera panning to Barber sitting on a separate chair.

“He is risen 🙏,” the account captioned the silly video, which marks the first time the TV family is reuniting onscreen since Barber’s Season 1 appearance on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

As viewers may recall, Barber’s last appearance included a zombie nightmare sequence, bringing into perspective the gravity of George Sr.’s loss. It will be interesting to see how the show continues to incorporate him despite the character having died at the end of Young Sheldon‘s run in early 2024.

Stay tuned for more on the TV family reunion, and don’t miss the fun video above.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Midseason 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, 8/7c, CBS