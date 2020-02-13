Find Out David Feherty's First Round of Guests for 'Feherty' Season 10 (VIDEO)

Before Season 2 of Golf Channel's Feherty premiered, host David Feherty discussed his overall ambitions for the show. "I just try to go out every day and try to get fired," Feherty said. "So far, no one takes me seriously enough to actually get fired, you know?"

It's eight years later, and Feherty still has failed to get fired. The Emmy-nominated Feherty is back for a 10th season of his signature wit and candid conversations with luminaries from golf, sports, business, politics and entertainment.

On Monday, February 24, at 9/8c, Feherty welcomes 2016 British Open champion and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Henrik Stenson as his first guest of the new season.

Feherty gave us an exclusive preview of his first months of guests (all episodes air at 9/8c):

February 24: Henrik Stenson, 2016 British Open champion

Stenson spent a few weeks this winter traveling around the California desert in an RV with his family. Turns out that RV culture is popular among PGA Tour pros. "There's a very upscale trailer park at every tournament," Feherty says. "You're just hoping that there isn't a tornado. It would do a lot of damage. Very expensive."

March 2: Scott Van Pelt, ESPN anchor

"I'd known him for 25 years, but I learned things about him that I'd had no clue," Feherty says of the affable ESPN personality. "Really one of my favorite interviews of the last 10 years."

March 16: Gary Woodland, 2019 U.S. open Champion

One of the most inspirational sports stories of 2019 involved Woodland and college golfer Amy Bockerstette. It's been a year since the video of their meeting at TPC Scottsdale went viral. "It really affected Gary in a very positive way," Feherty says. "I think it gave him a real sense of proportion, talking about overcoming difficulties and maintaining a positive outlook. Not that he needed straightening up or anything like that, but I think it made him more likely to have that kind of an outlook himself."

March 23: Charles Schwab, financial executive

"He's had such an involvement in golf throughout his life, and it was very interesting to hear how he started with it, and the jobs that he had and the failures that he had before he became successful in the investment business," Feherty says. "He's a fascinating and incredibly likable person."

March 30: Suzann Pettersen, 15-time LPGA Tour winner

"I did a little trip to Europe to get a couple of the ladies," Feherty says. He traveled to Oslo, Norway, to sit down with recently retired LPGA player and two-time major champion Pettersen.

Future episodes include Ian Woosnam, Shane Lowry and Laura Davies.

Feherty, Season 10 Premiere, Monday, February 24, 9/8c, Golf Channel