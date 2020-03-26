What's Coming to Amazon in April 2020
Amazon Prime Video members are in for plenty of great new titles as April approaches with several original shows and films debut and return.
Among the highlights are Bosch's sixth season which arrives April 17, meanwhile, newbie Tales from the Loop launches April 3. James Bond enthusiasts will be thrilled to see that many classics will be joining the film slate, including The Spy Who Loved Me and Goldeneye in 4K UHD.
A24's buzzy black-and-white flick The Lighthouse also debuts on the platform along with various Prime Video Channel samplings (free of additional charge) that include first seasons of shows like Vida and America in Color that will only be available for a limited time before they're replaced next month with new titles. See the full April slate below.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
April 1
A View to a Kill (4K UHD)
Bangkok Dangerous
Birds of Paradise
Blind Husbands
Broken Blossoms
Daniel Boone
Diamonds are Forever (4K UHD)
Diary of a Hitman
Die Another Day (4K UHD)
Dishonored Lady
Dollface
Dr. No (4K UHD)
Dr.T & The Women
Drums In The Deep South
For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD)
From Russia with Love (4K UHD)
Gator
Gods and Monsters
Goldeneye (4K UHD)
Goldfinger (4K UHD)
Gorky Park
Hotel Artemis
I Am Legend
Licence to Kill (4K UHD)
Live and Let Die (4K UHD)
Mark of Zorro
Moonraker (4K UHD)
Mutiny
Never Say Never Again (4K UHD)
Octopussy (4K UHD)
On Her Majesty's Secret Service (4K UHD)
Repentance
Shirley Valentine
Son of Monte Cristo
Tarzan The Fearless
The Bodyguard
The Boost
The Brothers Grimm
The Chumscrubber
The Hoodlum
The Living Daylights (4K UHD)
The Lost World
The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD)
The New Adventures of Tarzan
The Sender
The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD)
The World is Not Enough (4K UHD)
Thunderball (4K UHD)
Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD)
You Only Live Twice (4K UHD)
America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motor Trend on Demand)
El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)
Foyle's War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)
April 3
Invisible Life (Amazon Original Movie)
Tales from the Loop: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
April 10
Les Misérables (Amazon Original Movie)
Rambo: Last Blood
April 14
Vault
April 16
The Lighthouse
April 17
Selah and the Spades (Amazon Original Movie)
Bosch: Season 6 (Amazon Original Series)
Dino Dana: Season 3B (Amazon Original Series)
April 20
Paranormal Activity 3
April 29
Footloose
Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:
April 1
The Mallorca Files: Season 1 (Britbox)
April 2
Valero Texas Open (PGA Tour Live)
Broke: Season 1 (CBS All Access)
April 5
ACM Awards (CBS All Access)
World on Fire: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
April 9
The Good Fight: Season 4 (CBS All Access)
April 10
The Undoing: Season 1 (HBO)
IT: Chapter 2 (HBO)
April 11
The Masters (CBS All Access)
April 12
Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Belgravia: Season 1 (Epix)
Insecure: Season 4 (HBO
Run: Season 1 (HBO)
April 16
RBC Heritage (PGA Tour Live)
Joker (HBO)
April 23
Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA Tour Live)
April 16
Vida: Season 3 (Starz)
April 27
I Know This Much is True: Season 1 (HBO)