What's Coming to Amazon in April 2020

Amazon Prime Video members are in for plenty of great new titles as April approaches with several original shows and films debut and return.

Among the highlights are Bosch's sixth season which arrives April 17, meanwhile, newbie Tales from the Loop launches April 3. James Bond enthusiasts will be thrilled to see that many classics will be joining the film slate, including The Spy Who Loved Me and Goldeneye in 4K UHD.

A24's buzzy black-and-white flick The Lighthouse also debuts on the platform along with various Prime Video Channel samplings (free of additional charge) that include first seasons of shows like Vida and America in Color that will only be available for a limited time before they're replaced next month with new titles. See the full April slate below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

April 1

A View to a Kill (4K UHD)

Bangkok Dangerous

Birds of Paradise

Blind Husbands

Broken Blossoms

Daniel Boone

Diamonds are Forever (4K UHD)

Diary of a Hitman

Die Another Day (4K UHD)

Dishonored Lady

Dollface

Dr. No (4K UHD)

Dr.T & The Women

Drums In The Deep South

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD)

Gator

Gods and Monsters

Goldeneye (4K UHD)

Goldfinger (4K UHD)

Gorky Park

Hotel Artemis

I Am Legend

Licence to Kill (4K UHD)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD)

Mark of Zorro

Moonraker (4K UHD)

Mutiny

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD)

Octopussy (4K UHD)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (4K UHD)

Repentance

Shirley Valentine

Son of Monte Cristo

Tarzan The Fearless

The Bodyguard

The Boost

The Brothers Grimm

The Chumscrubber

The Hoodlum

The Living Daylights (4K UHD)

The Lost World

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD)

The New Adventures of Tarzan

The Sender

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD)

Thunderball (4K UHD)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD)

America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motor Trend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle's War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

April 3

Invisible Life (Amazon Original Movie)

Tales from the Loop: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

April 10

Les Misérables (Amazon Original Movie)

Rambo: Last Blood

April 14

Vault

April 16

The Lighthouse

April 17

Selah and the Spades (Amazon Original Movie)

Bosch: Season 6 (Amazon Original Series)

Dino Dana: Season 3B (Amazon Original Series)

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3

April 29

Footloose

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

The Mallorca Files: Season 1 (Britbox)

April 2



Valero Texas Open (PGA Tour Live)

Broke: Season 1 (CBS All Access)

April 5

ACM Awards (CBS All Access)

World on Fire: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

April 9

The Good Fight: Season 4 (CBS All Access)

April 10

The Undoing: Season 1 (HBO)

IT: Chapter 2 (HBO)

April 11

The Masters (CBS All Access)

April 12

Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Belgravia: Season 1 (Epix)

Insecure: Season 4 (HBO

Run: Season 1 (HBO)

April 16

RBC Heritage (PGA Tour Live)

Joker (HBO)

April 23

Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA Tour Live)

Vida: Season 3 (Starz)

April 27

I Know This Much is True: Season 1 (HBO)