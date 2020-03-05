All 5 Original 'Kids in the Hall' to Return for Amazon Revival Series

Dave Foley, Mark McKinney, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald and Scott Thompson on The Kids in the Hall

The sketch comedy series The Kids in the Hall is coming back with the help of Amazon Prime Video as the streaming service will serve as the new home of the iconic comedy series.

The Kids in the Hall revival will feature all five original cast members — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson. The show, which initially aired from 1989 through 1995, will return for an eight-episode continuation.

Characters old and new will be featured in the new sketches, and Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels is attached to executive produce as he did during the series' original run in the late '80s and early '90s. No premiere date has been announced at this time.

Michaels said in a statement,"Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality. We are happy to be bringing back all of the original 'Kids' for the new series."

The series was initially a co-production between HBO and Canada's CBC due to the cast hailing from the northern country. Known for its groundbreaking sketches at the time, The Kids in the Hall tackled a variety of issues and topics like gender and sexuality.

After the series ended in 1995, the group reunited for the 1996 film The Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy (above), and again in 2010 for the IFC miniseries, The Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town.

Stay tuned for more details about the revival as they're announced!

The Kids in the Hall, TBA, Amazon Prime Video