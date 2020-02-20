What's Coming to Amazon in March 2020

Amazon Prime Video is bulking up its library of content for subscribers this March with the addition of new original series as well as beloved films and exciting titles through Amazon channels.

Get ready for the return of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, whose new series Making the Cut is set to launch globally on March 27. The new competition series from the former Project Runway personalities will see established designers go head-to-head in order to make their brand the next big global phenomenon.

Meanwhile, new titles available for rental and purchase include the buzzy Uncut Gems, as well as Jumanji: The Next Level and Little Joe. And Prime Video Channel subscribers can catch new seasons of Westworld, Black Monday and more when they arrive in March.

Below, check the full roundup of titles heading to Amazon Prime Video in March 2020.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

March 1

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry's Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

March 6

*ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 8

Show Dogs (2018)

March 11

*The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 13

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

*Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

*Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

March 19

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20

*Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

March 21

I See You (2019)

March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Luther: Season 5

March 27

*Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

March 30

Santee (1973)

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

March 1

Death in Paradise: Season 9 (Britbox)

March 5

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard (PGA Tour Live)

March 6

Charlie Says (2019) (Showtime)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Xavier Riddle: Season 4 (PBS Kids)

March 7

Captive State (2019) (Showtime)

March 12

THE PLAYERS Championship (PGA Tour Live)

March 15

Black Monday: Season 2 (Showtime)

Westworld: Season 3 (HBO)

March 16

Coraline (2009) (STARZ)

March 19

Valspar Championship (PGA Tour Live)

Ruthless: Season 1 (BET+)

March 21

Hampstead (2019) (Showtime)

March 25

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (PGA Tour Live)

March 27

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019) (STARZ)

Available for Purchase on Prime Video:

February 25

Uncut Gems (2019)

March 3

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

March 10

Little Joe (2019)