Genevieve Padalecki Previews Ruby & Jo's First 'Supernatural' Meetup

In Supernatural's March 23 episode, "Destiny’s Child", the wives of Sam (Jared Padelecki) and and Dean (Jensen Ackles) finally meet. Well, sort of.

The monster-hunting Winchester bros never wed, but the parade of returning actors continues on the fan-favorite chiller's final season with the first onscreen meetup of Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles, the real-life wives of the stars. Genevieve played the demon Ruby in Season 4, while Danneel portrayed angel/faith healer and short-term Lucifer ally, Sister Jo, in Seasons 13 and 14.

During the episode, the brothers show up at Jo’s place, seeking the only weapon they believe can give them an edge in their ongoing battle against the vengeful Deity (Rob Benedict). That leads to a secret that may have died with Ruby, the seductive demon who tricked Sam into the action that freed Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) from his cage in Hell. It’s OK: Dean killed her for the betrayal.

It seems, in some way, that Jo and Ruby’s paths have crossed. “Ruby’s definitely with Sister Jo in the episode,” Genevieve Padalecki reveals. “I think people will be surprised who else Ruby is interacting with,” she teases, keeping us guessing. Though fans would probably want it to be the wronged Sam, that doesn’t sound unexpected. Dean? Maybe not that surprising either. Could it be a revivified Lucifer. Or even God?

“You’ll see the old Ruby for sure, and some of her agenda-driven ways,” promises Genevieve, who married Jared in 2010 after falling in love during the 2009 season. (They now have three kids.) “You’ll also see her in a different light, and with a bit of fear and nerves.”

It’s the first time that Genevieve has returned to the show since the 6th season’s fourth-wall breaking romp, “The French Mistake,” in which Sam and Dean are transported to an alternate universe where they are TV actors named Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles playing the fictional Sam and Dean. She played the wife of actor “Jared,” named, of course, “Genevieve.”

Jared's real spouse loved frequently visiting the set, she says, “but stepping back into Ruby’s shoes like no time has gone by was a thrill.”

